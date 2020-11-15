Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of WNEB opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $161.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.22.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth $85,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 28.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

