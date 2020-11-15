Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wienerberger in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wienerberger has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

Shares of Wienerberger stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.21.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a $0.091 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.