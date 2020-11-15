William N. Springer Sells 812 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $117.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $121.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.4% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 354,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $2,460,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 42.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.