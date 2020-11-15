yearn.finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $367.62 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. yearn.finance has a market cap of $541.79 million and approximately $367.62 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for about $18,079.13 or 1.12556220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00174084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00027561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.79 or 0.00969917 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00221087 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00097117 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00375421 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,968 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn . yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

yearn.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

