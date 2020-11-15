Yelp (NYSE:YELP) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the local business review company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Yelp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised Yelp from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.26.

NYSE:YELP opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. Yelp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $58,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $44,919.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the first quarter worth $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Yelp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,243 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 300,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yelp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,788 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Yelp by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 284,326 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 102,194 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yelp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

