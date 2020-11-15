YF Link (YFL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.50 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. One YF Link token can currently be bought for approximately $549.16 or 0.03418913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a market capitalization of $27.52 million and $1.50 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00174084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00027561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.79 or 0.00969917 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00221087 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00097117 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00375421 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,115 tokens. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

YF Link Token Trading

YF Link can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

