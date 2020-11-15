Yorbeau Resources Inc. (YRB.TO) (TSE:YRB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (YRB.TO) (TSE:YRB) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Yorbeau Resources Inc. (YRB.TO) shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 200,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50.

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (YRB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:YRB)

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal properties. The company holds 100% interest in Rouyn property that consists of one mining concession and 94 claims having a total area of 2,684.88 hectares located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, QuÃ©bec; and Scott Lake property comprises three non-contiguous claim blocks consisting of 123 complete or partial claim cells covering an area of approximately 6,089 hectares located in the townships of LÃ©vy, Scott, and Obalski in northwestern QuÃ©bec.

