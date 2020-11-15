YOU COIN Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $332,629.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $332,629.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00173791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00027577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.78 or 0.00970749 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00220715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00096723 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00375934 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

