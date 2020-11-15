Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report sales of $79.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.42 million. Golub Capital BDC posted sales of $48.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $306.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.36 million to $310.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $320.46 million, with estimates ranging from $305.86 million to $335.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBDC. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 87,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,109,184.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 54,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $687,616.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,139.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 702,924 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,936 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 68.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

