Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will announce $50.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.70 million and the lowest is $47.80 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $49.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $204.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.10 million to $206.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $209.09 million, with estimates ranging from $199.60 million to $219.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,736.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 229.3% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 643,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 448,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,125,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,984,000 after purchasing an additional 339,206 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 191,804.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 318,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 318,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 244,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 423.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 210,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

