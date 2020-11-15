Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.40 Million

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will announce $50.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.70 million and the lowest is $47.80 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $49.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $204.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.10 million to $206.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $209.09 million, with estimates ranging from $199.60 million to $219.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,736.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 229.3% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 643,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 448,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,125,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,984,000 after purchasing an additional 339,206 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 191,804.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 318,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 318,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 244,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 423.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 210,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit