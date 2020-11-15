Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.56. Pacira BioSciences posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. Northland Securities upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,420 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,520,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,216 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $137,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,906 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,293,000 after acquiring an additional 318,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 74,009 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,104,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after acquiring an additional 25,019 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,954,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 425,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $64.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -254.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

