Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadwind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

BWEN opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 million, a PE ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 19,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $60,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth about $931,000. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit