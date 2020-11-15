Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadwind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

BWEN opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 million, a PE ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 19,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $60,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth about $931,000. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

