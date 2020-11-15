Zacks: Brokerages Expect Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) to Announce -$3.94 EPS

Brokerages expect Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) to report earnings per share of ($3.94) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Codiak BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($7.19). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($13.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($23.30) to ($3.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($1.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Codiak BioSciences.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Sunday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

CDAK stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Codiak BioSciences has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $14.40.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

