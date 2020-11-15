Zacks: Brokerages Expect Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Will Post Earnings of -$3.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) to post earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Codiak BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($7.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.68). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($13.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($23.30) to ($3.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($1.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Codiak BioSciences.

CDAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Sunday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of CDAK opened at $8.75 on Friday. Codiak BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

