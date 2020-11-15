Zacks: Brokerages Expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Western Digital reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $10.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Shares of WDC opened at $41.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 2,219.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 177.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

