Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LNTH. ValuEngine downgraded Lantheus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Lantheus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

LNTH opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.37. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $813.15 million, a P/E ratio of 152.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $66,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Lantheus by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 45.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 91.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Lantheus by 49.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

