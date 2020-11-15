ZelCash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.67 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001615 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001637 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 270.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 102.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000029 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

