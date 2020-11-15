Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Position Raised by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,388 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $24,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.06.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $37.48. 1,486,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,601. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

