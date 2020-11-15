Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) Announces Earnings Results

Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:ZOM opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. Zomedica has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZOM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Zomedica in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

