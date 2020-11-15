ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,677 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $17,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 165.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 38.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 132.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NYSE ZTO traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $32.73. 4,930,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,807. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

