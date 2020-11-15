ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $299,126.22 and approximately $3.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.13 or 0.00723022 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002091 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 93,086,786,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,086,786,940 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

