10,554 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,554 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 43.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $3,374,000. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 106,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,338,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,414. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.23. The company has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

