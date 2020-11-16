24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of 24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
TFSVF opened at $4.14 on Thursday. 24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36.
24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB (publ) Company Profile
