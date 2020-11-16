24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of 24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TFSVF opened at $4.14 on Thursday. 24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36.

24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB (publ) Company Profile

24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB (publ) provides cloud based business solutions to small and medium-sized companies and accounting firms in Europe. It offers modules for accounting, CRM, invoicing, warehousing, logistics, project management, and time accounting, as well as ERP solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

