3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in 3M were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 17.4% in the third quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $1,425,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 20,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.14. 67,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,904. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

