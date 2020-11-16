46,501 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000. CSX accounts for approximately 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.52.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.22. 159,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.63. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $93.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

