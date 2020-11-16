828,351 Shares in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Bought by Lateef Investment Management L.P.

Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 828,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,713,000. Medallia comprises 2.4% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P. owned 0.56% of Medallia as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallia by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 1,872.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $2,677,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,456 shares in the company, valued at $5,589,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 112,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $4,502,778.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,449,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,058,000.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,076,923 shares of company stock valued at $35,156,258 over the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

NYSE MDLA traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,588. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

