Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) Given a €27.20 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARL. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Independent Research set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.81 ($23.31).

ARL stock opened at €17.73 ($20.86) on Thursday. Aareal Bank AG has a 1-year low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 1-year high of €31.90 ($37.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.99.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

