ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has $12.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACCO. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.92.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 872,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 442,671 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 857,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 313,289 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $2,741,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 92,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

