ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

KeyCorp upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has $12.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACCO. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.92.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 872,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 442,671 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 857,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 313,289 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $2,741,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 92,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit