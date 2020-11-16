Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Activision Blizzard worth $90,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $41,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 188,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,422,486. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.64. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,423,916. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.