Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Alleghany comprises approximately 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Alleghany worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 5,150.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 768.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in Alleghany during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alleghany currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.33.

In related news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $639.74 per share, with a total value of $31,987.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,113.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock traded up $8.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $624.46. The stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,786. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.77. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $426.87 and a twelve month high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $4.99. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

