Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,777.31. 42,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,202.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,818.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,577.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,498.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.