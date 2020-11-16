American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,955 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in American Express were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $3.76 on Monday, hitting $118.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,177. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.04.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,486. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.