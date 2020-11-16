Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5,644.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 77,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 76,194 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 59.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $648,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $8,322,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 390,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

Amgen stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.10. The company had a trading volume of 36,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,225. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

