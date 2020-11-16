Analysts Set Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Target Price at $25.17

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NLS shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Nautilus alerts:

In related news, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,426,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 120,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,989. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $635.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.