Analysts Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target at $72.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.27. The stock had a trading volume of 68,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $73.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,282,000 after buying an additional 220,494 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,192,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,252,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,098,000 after acquiring an additional 25,474 shares during the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.