Analyzing Envit Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ECGP) and Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Envit Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ECGP) and Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Envit Capital Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Envit Capital Group and Franchise Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envit Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Franchise Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Franchise Group has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of Franchise Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Envit Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of Franchise Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Envit Capital Group has a beta of 19.64, meaning that its stock price is 1,864% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franchise Group has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envit Capital Group and Franchise Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envit Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Franchise Group $132.55 million 8.15 -$2.16 million N/A N/A

Envit Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Franchise Group.

Profitability

This table compares Envit Capital Group and Franchise Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envit Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Franchise Group 0.94% 14.31% 2.35%

Summary

Franchise Group beats Envit Capital Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envit Capital Group

Fortel, Inc., formerly Envit Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides alternative asset management and global private wealth management services. It operates as a holding company for financial entities, investor partnerships, and asset management subsidiaries. The Company operates in three segments: private alternative asset management, private wealth management and private equity. In June 2008, Envit Capital, LLC has acquired Fortel, Inc.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc. operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers. It also operates as a retailer primarily focuses on providing customers with in-store and online access to purchase new, one-of-a kind, out-of-box, discontinued, obsolete, used, reconditioned, overstocked, and scratched and dented products in various merchandise categories, including home appliances, mattresses, furniture, and lawn and garden equipment, at prices that are lower than list prices; and specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The company was formerly known as Liberty Tax, Inc., and changed its name to Franchise Group, Inc. in September 2019. Franchise Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Envit Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envit Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.