Analyzing ProSight Global (PROS) and Its Competitors

ProSight Global (NYSE: PROS) is one of 90 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ProSight Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProSight Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million $38.89 million 8.81 ProSight Global Competitors $12.85 billion $2.64 billion 100.74

ProSight Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91% ProSight Global Competitors 1.51% 4.36% 1.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ProSight Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 0 0 0 N/A ProSight Global Competitors 1099 3359 2842 219 2.29

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 13.71%. Given ProSight Global’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProSight Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ProSight Global competitors beat ProSight Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

