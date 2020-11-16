Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AON were worth $65,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in AON by 68.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AON by 100.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AON by 22.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE AON traded up $1.77 on Monday, reaching $206.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,028. Aon Plc has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.50.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. AON’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.33.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.