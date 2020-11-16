APIX Hits 1-Day Volume of $75,670.00 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, APIX has traded down 7% against the US dollar. APIX has a market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $75,670.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX token can currently be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00167066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00027031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.89 or 0.00955871 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00242920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002352 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 114,453.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00094183 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,471,503 tokens. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges.

