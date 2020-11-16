Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%.

ASUR stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Asure Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

