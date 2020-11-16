Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) released its earnings results on Saturday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $58,116.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $96,490. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

