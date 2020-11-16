Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ATCX stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. Atlas Technical Consultants has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.
In related news, major shareholder Pte Holdings, Inc. sold 2,187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $16,340,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.
About Atlas Technical Consultants
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
