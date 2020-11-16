Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ATCX stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. Atlas Technical Consultants has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

In related news, major shareholder Pte Holdings, Inc. sold 2,187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $16,340,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Atlas Technical Consultants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

