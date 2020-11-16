AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,056,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 254,239 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of AT&T worth $172,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 16.8% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,633,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $206.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

