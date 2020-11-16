AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in AT&T were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 140,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 63,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 457,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 155.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 353,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 215,037 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

AT&T stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,633,633. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

