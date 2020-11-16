Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Issues Earnings Results

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.68), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $813.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.79. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACB shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.56 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

