Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 27,775 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.3% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,377 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $817,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,755 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,353,000 after buying an additional 702,164 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,339,000 after buying an additional 503,500 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.64.

UNH stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $352.63. The company had a trading volume of 53,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.