Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,493 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 846 shares of the software company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 24,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total transaction of $234,643.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,776 shares of company stock worth $13,924,672 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $8.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $461.15. The stock had a trading volume of 72,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,399. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.58. The company has a market cap of $221.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

