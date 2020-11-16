Banco Santander S.A. Buys 18,239 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,008 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $129.01. 94,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,592,467. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $136.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Raymond James increased their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Argus increased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 776,276 shares of company stock valued at $96,901,137 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

