Banco Santander S.A. Buys 21,111 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,521 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 10,803 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,377 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 253,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 131,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,236,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

