Banco Santander S.A. Has $14.39 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 17,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,120,105,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.6% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 69,487 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.99. 376,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,922,297. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $252.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

